As we dive further into the month of July, Samsung and its carrier partners continue to push out this month’s update. Following the Note 10 line, the flagship Galaxy S21 series is now seeing the newest build.

In this new update, Samsung is really only sending out the July Android patch and nothing else. This is one of those months where we aren’t even getting those mysterious “performance enhancements” or slight tweaks to the camera. Instead, it’s a bit of security and that’s it.

Here are the new builds to be on the lookout for if you own Verizon devices. We’ll add AT&T and T-Mobile once those are here too:

Galaxy S21 : RP1A.200720.012.G991USQS4AUFD

: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQS4AUFD Galaxy S21+ : RP1A.200720.012.G996USQS4AUFD

: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQS4AUFD Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQS4AUFD

To check for each update, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.