YouTube TV has kicked off a really big promo to start the month of July and welcome in the new 4K add-on that was announced earlier in the week. In an email to select YouTube TV subscribers, customers are being offered a free Chromecast With Google TV to help consume all of that new, high-res content.

The email started arriving today with a specific mention of the new 4K add-on and the need for a device that can experience it:

To ensure our loyal YouTube TV members have a great viewing experience (including the ability to watch 4K content on our optional, new add-on service), we would like to offer you a free Chromecast with Google TV device — while supplies last.*

The emails, as they always do, include a link to the Google Store with an attached promo code to let you buy one at no cost. The promo is for a Chromecast with Google TV in the white or “Snow” color.

It’s always impossible to tell who is truly eligible for these promos, as not all subscribers get them. For example, YouTube TV ran a similar promo last month for a free Tivo Stream 4K and neither Tim or I were given one. And we’re two of the longest running YouTube TV subscribers on the planet, signing up the first day it was available in Portland back in 2017.

For this specific Chromecast TV deal, the fine print says that you have to be in the United States with an active subscription and made at least 1 valid payment. That doesn’t exactly describe a “loyal” member, but whatever. Only one device per household will be offered and sent to the email of those eligible. You’ll need to redeem before the end of the month.

If you subscribe to YouTube TV, be sure to check those inboxes today.