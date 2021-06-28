YouTube TV is taking another step forward today, both in features and in price, assuming you want what Google is now offering. Remember that 4K add-on package that was first announced in February? It’s here.

Google announced that YouTube TV’s 4K Plus add-on goes live today, with 4K streams of content from network and live sports (like NBC and ESPN), it’ll be like having a traditional cable package once again. I say that also because we finally have a price to go with 4K on YouTube TV.

If interested, you can try out the 4K add-on for free for 30 days and then lock-in for a year of it at $9.99/mo. After the first year, Google is raising the price to $19.99/mo. Yes, it’ll cost you $20 starting next year to access 4K on YouTube TV.

Of course, 4K isn’t the only thing included in this package. Google is going to let customers download content for offline viewing and give you the ability to stream an unlimited number of YouTube TV sessions in your home, on the same WiFi. Currently, you can only stream 3 at a time, so this is an improvement for big families with screens and TVs in all rooms.

Oh, and finally, YouTube TV is getting 5.1 Dolby audio for all subscribers. This new feature will start rolling out over the coming weeks.

To add 4K, you’ll open up YouTube TV, head into Settings, and look for the 4K section. It should be live for everyone right now.