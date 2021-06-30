Right now on Best Buy’s website, you can snag a refurbished Pixel 5 for just $429, down from its usual price of $699. Yup, Google has yet to discount this device and a new Pixel 5 will still run you $699. That’s pretty wild.

This is a Verizon variant of the Pixel 5, designed to take advantage of Big Red’s 5G network. Other than that, it’s all of the same specs, including 128GB of storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 765G processor, and ability to jump right into the Android 12 beta. Honestly, the beta is so much fun, that’s worth the price right there.

If you want yourself a new* Pixel (*new to you, that is), follow the link below.