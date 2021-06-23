Google just pushed out the Android 12 Beta 2.1 build for Pixel phones, likely as a bit of a bug fixer before we get Beta 3. The updated build is available right now for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5.

Here is the new Android 12 Beta 2.1 build info to be on the lookout for:

Release date: June 23, 2021

Build: SPB2.210513.011

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: June 2021

Google Play services: 21.18.16

Google says they fixed a bunch of stuff in this “minor” update, like one that prevented users from accessing “things” on the lock screen (ex: notification shade). They fixed another issue that was preventing weather and calendar events from showing the At A Glance widget, one that was causing jittery animations, and another that would cause the microphone and camera indicators to get stuck.

Android 12 Beta 2.1 Downloads: Factory Image | OTA

For instructions on how to update to Beta 2.1, you’ll want to checkout this post if you grabbed one of those files above. If you are a part of the Android Beta program, then you can simply sit back and wait for the update, or check for it by going into Settings>System>System update.