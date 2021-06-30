Verizon has Free Starbucks for You

Want free Starbucks? Have Verizon service? It’s time to combine the two and score that daily beverage at no cost through the Verizon Up program.

In a new promo, Verizon Up members can open the My Verizon app and grab a “free summer drink” from Starbucks. You don’t actually have to get a summer-y beverage, but the promo does get you 150 stars that you can (apparently) use in your Starbucks account for a free drink.

To redeem, Verizon customers should open the My Verizon app on their phones, find the Verizon Up section, and then look for the “Get a Free Summer Drink” listing from Starbucks. Tap that, click the “claim” button, and then follow the rest of the instructions to “use now” the promo in the Starbucks app.

Verizon says it could take up to 24 hours after redeeming for the 150 stars to load into your Starbucks account. As someone who doesn’t venture anywhere near a Starbucks, I have no idea what in the hell stars do, but they sound like credits. Starbucks pros, you likely know exactly how this all works.

The promo needs to be used by July 2, so hurry.

Google Play Links: My Verizon | Starbucks