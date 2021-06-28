Earlier this year, TCL detailed its 2021 lineup of smartphones, consisting of the TCL 20 SE, 20S, and TCL 20 Pro 5G. This week, we have pricing and availability for the devices. Let’s take a gander, shall we?

Coming in on the inexpensive side is the TCL 20 SE. It has a 6.82-inch U-notch display with NXTVISION tech, plus quad cameras on the backside and will only cost you $189. That seems good. It’ll work on most GSM networks (T-Mobile, AT&T, etc.) and is available for purchase on Amazon starting today.

Next up is the TCL 20S, sporting a 6.67″ FHD+ “Dotch” display, quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 processor, 128GB storage, microSD support, and 4GB RAM. Priced at only $249, you can buy this phone today on Amazon to work on Verizon, as well as GSM networks. TCL is also tossing in a free pair of MOVEAUDIO S150 wireless earbuds ($40 value) with purchase.

TCL 20 SE

Last up is the TCL 20 Pro 5G, priced at $499 and available for purchase starting today on Amazon. It features a 6.67″ curved AMOLED display (limited to 60Hz), Snapdragon 750G, 6GB RAM, 256GB storage, microSD support, 4,500mAh battery (18W wired charging + 15W wireless), four rear cameras highlighted by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Android 11. Buyers will have access to 5G on networks from T-Mobile and AT&T, plus Verizon’s low-band 5G in the coming weeks. TCL is also tossing in a pair of MOVEAUDIO S600 earbuds ($99 value) with purchase.

All of the aforementioned devices are up for purchase right now, so feel free to take a peek.

