YouTube TV, even with all of its price hikes, offers a pretty great TV experience. From the well-designed apps on all platforms to the unlimited DVR and included sports offerings, I still haven’t found enough reason to cancel it because I do actually enjoy the product. In the coming weeks, YouTube TV plans to introduce more goodies, but they may come at an additional cost.

In a blog post today talking about the future of YouTube and YouTube TV, Google announced that they plan to offer an “add-on option” that lets viewers watch 4K streams and/or download them to DVR for offline viewing later. This option will also give customers unlimited concurrent streams in a home.

Google hasn’t said how much this add-on will cost, but you have to remember that after several price increases, YouTube TV now costs close to double its original asking price. To subscribe to YouTube TV, you pay $65/mo today vs. $35/mo a couple of years ago.

Is 4K streaming with offline downloads and unlimited concurrent streams worth $5/mo or $10/mo or $15/mo? I don’t know. 4K sounds great, but I’m not sure I need those other things.

You need 4K bad enough on your YouTube TV experience to pay more?

// YouTube