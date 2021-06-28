Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888+ is New and Coming to a Motorola Phone

The week of Mobile World Congress (MWC) is here and announcements from the typical players have arrived. Qualcomm is one of the first with an unveiling of its next mobile chip, the Snapdragon 888+. This “+” version, like in years past, is a minor upgrade over the original that launched in phones earlier this year.

The Snapdragon 888+ brings a bump in Kryo 680 CPU Prime core clock speed to 3.0GHz (was 2.8GHz in the regular 888). Qualcomm also claims they’ve brought a 20% improvement to the 6th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine with up to 32 TOPS.

And that’s pretty much it. It’s a slightly overclocked Snapdragon 888 with improved AI performance.

The Snapdragon 888+ will ship in phones during the 2nd half of this year. Companies like Motorola, Honor, ASUS, Vivo, and Xiaomi have all committed to phones running it.

// Qualcomm