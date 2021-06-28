Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Official With a Sweet Wireless Charging Dock

At the end of last week, we spotted a new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 as it stopped through the FCC, along with what appeared to be a wireless charging attachment for it. Today, because it’s MWC week, Lenovo has made it official.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 starts at $89.99, does indeed have an optional wireless charging dock that attaches to its base, and should be available in September.

This new Smart Clock 2 features an updated design that comes in Abyss Blue, Heather Grey, and Shadow Black. It has a soft “organic-looking” cover around its body again, sports a 4″ display, and yeah, you can slap on a base wireless charger that connects via pins on the bottom of the Clock 2. That wireless charger can then power up your phone over night without the need for a separate charger. We don’t know yet how much the dock will cost.

Pretty nice looking, right?