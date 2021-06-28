We’re getting around the point of year where we need some fresh earbuds from Samsung, and wouldn’t you know, there are new renders making their way across the internet that detail the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2. Good timing, internet!

Posted by 91mobiles and scheduled for what could be an unveiling at MWC this week or alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in August, these earbuds apparently come in four color options: Purple, Green, White, and Black. For specs, ANC (active noise cancellation) is not expected, but there will be onboard noise reduction, thanks to the placement of extra mics on the exterior of the earbuds. Battery is expected to come in at 60mAH per bud and 500mAh for the charging case. If there’s one thing we expect, it’s good battery life, especially with no actual ANC baked in.

As soon as Samsung makes these buds official, whether that be this week or down the road, we’ll let you know. Also, don’t be surprised if Samsung gives these away to buyers of their latest smartphones this year. That’s something to consider.

Thoughts?

// 91mobiles