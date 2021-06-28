For now, the two areas of interest for us in the 2021 Android space are Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 and the new Wear platform that they co-developed with Samsung. Since the Pixel 6 likely won’t be here for a couple of months, we turn almost all of our attention to Samsung’s MWC event today where they’ll show us more of that new Wear platform that will be behind the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 line.

Through a live event that you can watch with us (10:15AM Pacific, 1:15PM Eastern), Samsung plans to unveil “its vision for the future of smartwatches” with new opportunities to help “deliver a new era of smartwatch experiences.” We expect it to be quite fun, even if they don’t fully announce new watches yet.

Samsung is really labeling this as a “session,” so my guess is that it will be a look at One UI on top of the new Wear platform and general talk about what their partnership with Google on watches can bring to the industry. Will they show off the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch Active 4? I kind of doubt it, as I assume they’ll save those for a bigger Unpacked event in a month or so.

Still, this should be a good watch if you care at all about the future of smartwatches on Android.