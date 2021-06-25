It was only earlier this week when we got our first potential look at the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4. However, those renders appeared to be slightly inaccurate, as they actually detailed the standard Galaxy Watch 4 and not the Active 4, at least, according to 91mobiles. Now, we’re getting an even better look at the Galaxy Watch 4, which should come equipped with the unified wearable platform between Samsung and Google.

From what these marketing renders detail, we can expect a healthy assortment of color options, plus what appears to be a slim metallic body and colorful display. For colors, we can see white, green, blue, red, and yellow options. We’re only missing pink and black for the ultimate OG Power Rangers lineup.

Once all launched, there should be a total of four new Galaxy Watch models for buyers to choose from. There should be two size options for the Watch 4, plus two size options for the Watch Active 4. This means no matter who you are, there should be a Watch 4 for you, meaning we can all have fun with the new Wear platform.

This thing looks good.

// 91mobiles