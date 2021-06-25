The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is here, guys. The $240 little Nord-branded device can be yours if the budget is tight and yet you still want some features found in higher-end phones.

To recap, the N200 5G sports a 6.49″ full HD display at 90Hz, Snapdragon 480 processor, 5000mAh battery with 18W charging, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a triple rear camera system. That camera system is headlined by a main 13MP shooter with a 16MP camera up front. That’s really a lot for the price, right?

For software, you have OnePlus’ OxygenOS on top of Android 11 out of the box. This phone is likely to see one major OS update to Android 12 and a couple of years of security patches, just don’t expect those monthly.

OnePlus is selling the Nord N200 5G through its own store in “Blue Quantum.” If you’d rather grab it from a carrier, T-Mobile and Metro are selling it as well.