The Google Pixel Buds (2nd Gen), a premium-priced pair of earbuds with plenty of flaws, are down to just $79 today at Walmart. We aren’t sure the reasoning and will assume one of two things, that this could be a flash sale as a part of Amazon’s Prime Day or maybe the world is trying to get rid of Google’s expensive earbuds now that the A-Series is here. Either way, this is a crazy price.

At $79, we’re $100 off the full retail price of $179 that Google kept the Pixel Buds at for so long. This is also a lower price than the Pixel Buds A-Series, which retail for $99 and have fewer features than the 2nd gen model.

Should you pull the trigger on these, even with what seems to be a never-ending list of issues that Google can’t seem to fix? I mean, yeah, at $79 these are a really good deal. The Pixel Buds (2nd Gen) sound pretty good, they are extremely comfortable to wear, the Google Assistant is onboard, and they have slick little case.

I really do think this is about the end for these Buds. The Google Store is out of stock, Best Buy is close to selling out, and now Walmart is giving them away at $79. The A-Series are here as the replacement for now with fixes for the 2nd Gen’s flaws. Grab ’em while you can!