The June Android security patch continues to rollout to Samsung phones this week, with both AT&T and Verizon phones receiving it. Your Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, or Galaxy S20 FE device should see the update any day now.

Verizon is suggesting that the Galaxy S10 5G will see software version RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRS6FUE3, while the AT&T Galaxy Note 10 series will get RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS6FUE4 (Note 10) and RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS6FUE4 (Note 10+). The Galaxy S20 FE is getting build RP1A.200720.012.G781USQS4DUE1.

None of these updates will add anything new to the phones, according to changelogs. This is strictly the June Android update that Google sent out earlier this month to Pixel phones.

To check for the update, head into Settings>Software update>Check for updates.