Jabra is hosting a Prime Day sale, just like every other consumer good manufacturer this week, with the audio company offering pretty big savings on some of its best headsets.

The big one in my eyes is $92 off of its Elite 85h headphones, bringing them down to $178. These are the same headphones I use nearly every day, and yeah, this is a great deal. If you want wireless earbuds, there are plenty of options. You can get the amazing Elite 85t wireless earbuds for $161 ($68 off), the Elite Sport earbuds for $179 ($71 off), or the Elite Active 65t buds for just $57 ($43 off).

So many good options. Follow the links below if anything interests you.

