Prime Day continues, with Anker hosting a ton of deals that will save you pretty darn big on smart home goodies, wireless earbuds, security cameras, and plenty more.

For highlights, if you need a new robot vacuum, you can snag one for as low as $130. You can get a home security kit for $140, a 3-pack of 2C cameras for $219, smart door lock with fingerprint reader for $175, PowerHouse II 400 monster battery bank for $299, or even a 65W fast charger for $22.

It’s a long list, so take a look and follow the links should anything interest you.

Amazon Links