This might seem late, but Google is following its typical schedule with the release of June Android security update for its Pixel phones. It’s available today if you own a Pixel 3 up through the Pixel 5, and this month includes new Pixel Feature Drop goodies.

If you own one of the still-supported Pixel phones, you should find both factory image and OTA files available if you’d like to update right away with a bit of work. However, the over-the-air push should start momentarily if you want to grab the update without much effort by heading into Settings>System>Advanced>System update.

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 5 (RQ3A.210605.005), Pixel 4a 5G (RQ3A.210605.005), Pixel 4a (RQ3A.210605.005), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RQ3A.210605.005), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RQ3A.210605.005), and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RQ3A.210605.005).

To find out all of the new additions as a part of this month’s June Pixel Feature Drop, check out this post. If you just want to know about the bug fixes, those can be found below:

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly, but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: