Mobvoi is one of the few Wear OS watchmakers who keeps releasing new watches, even if Google and Qualcomm can’t agree on whether or not they’ll be eligible for an update to the new Wear platform. Until we know for sure, it’s going to be hard to fully recommend you consider any new watch purchases, but if there was a watch you should be safe with, the TicWatch Pro 3 is about it.

Today, for Amazon Prime Day, Mobvoi has discounted the TicWatch Pro 3 to $197.99. That’s $102 off the best Wear OS watch currently available and its best price to date.

With the TicWatch Pro 3 (our review), you are getting a big 1.4″ AMOLED display, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, GPS, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4100, NFC, and a huge battery that will last you well over a day if not two. This is an excellent watch and we sure hope Qualcomm, Google, and Mobvoi can find a way to get it updated.