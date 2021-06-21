OnePlus 8 for $349 is a Good Prime Day Deal

OnePlus has dipped its toe into the Prime Day madness with a really nice deal on the OnePlus 8. For just $349 you can grab one of last year’s best phones in its best color.

Originally priced at $700, this is basically a half off deal, although the OnePlus 8 has hovered around $500 recently as a year-old phone. Still, $349 for a phone with a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 865, 4300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, triple rear camera, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is incredible.

This version of the OnePlus 8 is unlocked and should work just fine on the big US carriers. If you need to recap its story, our OnePlus 8 review is a good place to go first.