Samsung Discounts Galaxy Tab S7 and Gives You Free Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung is hosting several decent daily deals this week through their Samsung Discover event and today’s happens to hit close to home. The best Android tablet available and (arguably) best set of true wireless earbuds are bundled in a really nice promo.

If you work quickly on this one, you can get the Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7+ at up to $130 off. Should you do just that, Samsung will toss in a pair of free Galaxy Buds Pro, their excellent “Pro” level earbuds.

I said “up to $130 off” because the Galaxy Tab S7 line starts at $80 off for 128GB WiFi models. It maxes out at $130 off if you jump the storage to 512GB. For the Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung is giving you a choice of color (silver, violet, or black) with this $200 freebie.

In total, this deal could save you around $300. Not bad.