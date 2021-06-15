OnePlus Nord N200 5G Hits the US for Just $240

OnePlus announced the Nord N200 5G today, its newest affordable Nord line phone for the US that drops in at a more than reasonable price of $239.99. They teased this phone a week ago, in case you are sitting there at this early time of day wondering why this sounds so familiar.

For $240, the N200 5G delivers a 6.49″ full HD display at 90Hz, Snapdragon 480 processor, 5000mAh battery with 18W charging, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a triple rear camera system. That camera system is headlined by a main 13MP shooter, plus you’ll find a 16MP camera up front.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G arrives in the US on June 25 in Blue Quantum. It’ll be available on OnePlus’ store and at retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo. For carrier partners, T-Mobile and Metro both plan to carry it as well.

We’ll try to remind you when you can buy one.