OnePlus is giving us more details on the Nord N200 5G this week, a followup to the N100. We still don’t have a release date, but in the meantime, we have some specs and a price. That’s most important, yeah?

This Nord N200 should be one to consider if you’re on a budget, as it’s now known to be equipped with a 6.49-inch 1080p LCD display and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device also comes with 5G, obviously, all for the price of under $250. That’s kinda remarkable. Other specs include three rear-facing cameras, plus a side-mounted power button slash fingerprint reader.

At the current rate, this phone will hopefully launch this summer. That’s the plan at least. OnePlus made the device official last month, but gave us no specifics. So far, this thing is shaping up quite nicely.

We’ll keep you posted as OnePlus trickles more info out.

