Galaxy Watch 4 Stops by the FCC

With rumored launch date for the Galaxy Watch 4 now floating about, we’re looking for any signs to indicate they may be correct. Whether that’s through a retailer slipping up weeks early or the watch stopping through somewhere for certification, we’re keeping our eye on everything. Today, the Galaxy Watch 4 made its way to the FCC.

Two devices labeled as “smart wearable” arrived this morning under Samsung’s FCC ID with the model numbers SM-R880 and SM-R885. For those following rumors of the Galaxy Watch 4, you should know that SM-R880 is thought to be the smaller 42mm model. SM-R885, on the other hand, is the LTE version of the same watch.

Galaxy Watch 4 FCC

The FCC didn’t slip up and give us images of the watch or anything, but they did tell us one of the batteries is EB-BR880ABY, which weighs in at around 240mAh. They also told us the watch charges using EP-OR825. That’s the same wireless charger Samsung has used with other Galaxy Watch models.

We also know that the Galaxy Watch 4 sports WiFi, Bluetooth, and NFC, as expected. The LTE model has bands that cover all of the major carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Galaxy Watch 4 LTE Bands

We looked for the bigger Galaxy Watch 4 model (46mm), but that listing has not gone live yet. That watch should carry model numbers of SM-R890 and SM-R895. The Galaxy Watch Active 4 is likely to launch alongside the regular Galaxy Watch 4 with model numbers SM-R860 and SM-R870. We think they could arrive as early as August 11.

