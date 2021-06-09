Verizon is shipping out the June security patch and a small system performance update to owners of Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 20 devices. With this move, Samsung continues its reign as the King of Android Updates Whose Name Isn’t Google. Solid stuff, Samsung.

Once updated, the Note 20 Ultra will be on software version N986USQU2DUC5, the Note 20 will have N981USQS2DUE2, the Note 10+ will have N975USQS6FUE3, the Note 10 will have N970USQS6FUE3, and the Note 10+ 5G will have N976VVRS6FUE3.

If you own one of these devices, be on the lookout. This update is headed out now.

// Verizon