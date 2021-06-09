Android 12 Beta 2 is Here for Your Pixel Phone

We are a few weeks removed from the initial introduction of the Android 12 Beta to Pixel phones, giving you and Google enough time to prepare for a second beta that hopefully fixes bugs and adds even more features. Today, that Android 12 Beta 2 arrives and does indeed bring some new goodies with it.

Here is the new build number:

Release date: June 8, 2021

Build: SPB2.210513.007

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: June 2021

Google Play services: 21.18.16

The Android 12 Beta 2 is available for the same supported Pixel phones as before, so that means the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5 can all grab it.

To find out what’s new, hit that link below. To get Beta 2 on your phone, jump past that link.

How to install Android 12 Beta 2

Android Beta Program

The easiest way to sign-up for the Android 12 Beta program is through the Android Beta program. That’s such a weird thing to type, but the Android Beta program lets you add your supported Pixel devices to whatever new build of Android that Google is testing and get those sent to your phone like any normal over-the-air-update.

To sign-up for the Android 12 Beta, head over to the Android Beta site here.

If you are already in the Android Beta program, you will get this update over-the-air, so start checking by heading into Settings>System>System update>Check for update.

Factory Image / OTA Files

If you don’t feel like waiting for the over-the-air beta update to hit, you can always manually flash factory image or OTA files. Not that this process is that hard, but it does require ADB and a little action in a command prompt. These files are almost always posted and installed quicker than an over-the-air update, so you decide what to do.

To find instructions on how to update to Android 12 manually, we’ve got you covered right here. To download the latest Android 12 factory images or OTA files, Google has them here and here.