Galaxy Watch 3 is $150 Off, Which is a Lot

Samsung is closing in on its launch of new watches and a switch over to Google’s Wear OS platform, so that likely means it’s time to clear out inventory of the Galaxy Watch 3. Through almost any retailer selling the Watch 3, you’ll currently find a $150 off deal that drops the starting price to $250. It’s a great price for a solid watch.

You may be thinking at this moment, “But Kellen, they are ditching the Tizen OS on these watches for Wear, why would we buy this sh*t?” My response would be that, well, Samsung has committed to supporting this watch for 3 years from when it launched, so it has a little over 2 years left. For a smartwatch, that’s not bad support.

Also, with the specs and hardware here on the Watch 3, it should easily run that long and still be a good watch. Samsung has become the king of updates over the long haul and I can’t imagine they won’t keep their promise for these watches.

So you have the 41mm Watch 3 starting at $250, but the bigger 45mm is also discounted to $280. You’ll even find the same $150 off deal on the LTE models if that’s your thing. It’s blowout sale time, folks.

Shop Galaxy Watch 3 $150 off deals: