AT&T announced this morning that it’s partnering with Google to hand out 6-month Stadia trials to its new and existing Wireless and Fiber customers. This news is cool should you have been wanting a way to play the new Resident Evil title, but in addition, the carrier is also offering Stadia Premiere Bundles (Chromecast Ultra + Stadia controller) for $19.99, a discount of $80.

AT&T is quick to say it’s for new and existing customers, the only issue is, the promotion appears to only be for those on select Unlimited data plans and who are adding or upgrading to a 5G phone. For a limited Stadia trial, that is a really lame requirement in my view.

While some may argue that there is a decrease in popularity, AT&T says that, “With the increasing popularity of cloud gaming, our high-speed 5G and fiber networks are becoming more important than ever … The premium Stadia Pro subscription is a great way for people to experience AAA titles over our network using the smart phones and smart TVs they already own.”

So if you plan to be upgrading or buying a new 5G phone on AT&T soon, be on the lookout for this free Stadia promo. If you’re anybody else, ignore it.

// AT&T