We have a few new colors to look forward to for the Galaxy S21 FE, should these images be accurate. We still don’t know when this phone is launching, but hey, we’ll take anything during this time of year. As you can see, there will be no shortage of options for the Galaxy S21 FE, with at least four colors in the works. We have a sweet matte olive green (not the official name), matte plum (not official), black, and white.

These renders come from @evleaks, so we’re pretty confident in their accuracy. Plus, they align with what we’ve seen already for the Galaxy S21 FE. If you need a freshening up, expect a flat 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a hopefully upped refresh rate, triple rear camera setup, and metal frame with “glastic” backside.

There’s even an entire 3D model of the supposed S21 FE that you can play with online. Cool, right?

Come on, Samsung. Hurry up and release this thing.

// @evleaks