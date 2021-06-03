Twitter announced Twitter Blue today, a subscription version of Twitter that adds a couple of extra features onto your experience. For now, Twitter Blue is limited to Canada and Australia, but I’d imagine the plan is to roll this out quite widely over the coming months.

With Twitter Blue, users can choose to pay $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD and that will get you 3 new features: bookmarks, an Undo Tweet button, and a reader mode.

For the new bookmarks feature, Twitter is basically giving you Chrome’s bookmark organization in that you’ll be able to save Tweets to folders. Groundbreaking? No. Potentially useful to super Tweeters? Yes.

The Undo button will likely come in handy if you’ve just fired off a Tweet in a hurry and realized there is a typo. You’ll get to set a timer up to 30 seconds that lets you undo a Tweet before it sends. No, it’s not an edit button, but it does preview your Tweet before it posts to your timeline, giving you one final chance to fix it.

And finally, the Reader mode tries to help you “keep up with long threads on Twitter by turning them into easy-to-read text so you can read all the latest content seamlessly.” You no longer need to ask the unroll thread bot to put in work, Twitter is going to try to do it for you.

Want more perks as a paid Twitter user? You’ll find controls for customizable app icons, “fun” color themes, and a dedicated customer support team. Still need more? Give Twitter some time – they have more planned.

We’ll let you know if Twitter Blue hits the US.

