The Google Pixel Buds (2nd Gen) deal from yesterday that Verizon hosted sure sold out quickly. At $80 off, even with the rough history of Google’s first true wireless earbuds, I can’t say I blame you for jumping at them. If you missed it, we have another one for you!

Online retailer Antonline has now dropped the same Pixel Buds (2nd Gen) in Clearly White to $99. So yeah, that’s the same $80 off and just as good of a deal. However, if you have been eyeing the Almost Black or Quite Mint versions, those too have been discounted by $70, which leaves their prices at $109. These are the best prices to date.

Need to catch up on the story of the Pixel Buds? I would start first with our review. Since that review I can tell you that a bunch of software updates have pushed to the Buds, fixing a number of issues they had out of the gate. I can also tell you that I continue to reach for them on most occasions because I love the fit, their touch pads, and think they sound pretty solid.

Free shipping is included.

Shop Pixel Buds at Antonline:

(Where the Pixel Buds A-series at, Google?)