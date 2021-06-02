Waze Teams Up With Boy George for Pride Month

To celebrate Pride Month, Waze is teaming up with Boy George, an absolute legend, for a special user experience. Naturally, music is involved, but on top of that, Boy George has loaned his voice to Waze to help navigate users to their destinations.

On top of a new voice for people to enjoy, Waze has baked in new vehicle themes to help you celebrate Pride in fashion. Those can be accessed from your vehicle menu inside of the app.

As I mentioned, there’s music to consume, as Boy George has created a special Drive With Pride playlist that you can enjoy. You’ll find many songs that celebrate acceptance, freedom of expression, and good ol’ “love.” Access the Drive With Pride playlist on Spotify.

Happy Pride Month, everyone!

