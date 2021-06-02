Prime Day is back yet again, this time scheduled to kick off on June 21 and last through June 22. There will be millions upon millions of deals to be had, so sayeth our great Amazon overlords.

From what Amazon details, you can save big on TVs, headphones, clothes, pet accessories, home improvements items, and thousands of other things. We’re sure it’ll be ridiculous as always.

You can expect a lot of deal posts those two days as we go over the Amazon website and handpick the best stuff we can find. There are always big savings on microSD cards, chargers, and other phone-related stuff. We love Prime Day here at Droid Life.

Mark your calendars!

// Amazon