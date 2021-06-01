Verizon is sending out updates to two devices this week, so owners of the LG Velvet and OnePlus 8, be on the lookout! The updates are focused around the May security patch, and according to the changelogs, that is all. Nothing too crazy happening here.

Once updated, OnePlus 8 owners will see software version build IN2019_15_210521, while LG Velvet peeps will have G900VM20b.

Updates are great, especially from companies that are leaving the smartphone business. Heck, these Velvets are basically collector items now.

Go get your update.

