LG Shuts Down LG Pay, Tens of People Likely Affected (Updated)

If you were a big LG fan, chances are you gave the company’s mobile payment service, LG Pay, a chance. It was supported on a handful of the their phones, like the V50 ThinQ and G8, but while the service was live in the US, it got a lot of mixed reviews from users. The LG Pay app has a solid 3-star standing in Google Play.

Anyway, just like LG’s mobile phone business, LG Pay is going bye-bye. LG is letting users know that it will gradually wind the service down, but offered no timeline specifics. Those will likely come soon enough.

Here’s the message from LG.

Thank you for being a valued customer of LG Pay! We regret to inform you that LG Pay will be phasing out and discontinued over the remainder of 2021. More specific details will follow.

Damn. RIP, LG Pay!

Update: The date has been set. LG Pay goes away on November 1, 2021.

We regret to inform you that the LG Pay Wallet service in the United States will be phasing out over the remainder of 2021 and discontinued on Nov. 1, 2021. As we wind down over the coming months, you may notice that we will: stop accepting new enrollments to LG Pay; stop allowing the addition of new cards to existing accounts (Credit/Debit/Prepaid Card, Gift Card, Loyalty Card); and no longer allow the purchase of new gift cards. However, you will be able to use your existing provisioned cards until the LG Pay service is completely decommissioned. In the interim, LG recommends that: (a) if you have an LG Pay Perks Card with a remaining balance, you use your remaining funds prior to the LG Pay Service Termination; and (b) if you have any gift cards in your LG Pay wallet to back them up for future use by saving the card number and pin outside of LG Pay.

// LG