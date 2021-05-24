Verizon has Free Google Play Pass for You

Google Play Pass launched in late 2019 as Google’s subscription service that gave users access to hundreds of apps and games for the price of $4.99/mo. It’s still around, if you didn’t know, and has seen its catalog grow to more than 800 apps with a yearly pricing model available that cuts off a bunch of the cost.

If that many apps or a 50% savings on the price still isn’t tempting you into subscribing, maybe Verizon can. Big Red announced this morning that it will give select customers free access to Google Play Pass for up to 12 months.

Should you subscribe to Verizon’s Play More or Get More unlimited plan, they’ll give you Google Play Pass for free for 12 months. If you have any other unlimited plan, you’ll get access for free for 6 months.

With the Play Pass, you get games like the Out There, Kingdom Rush, Sonic the Hedgehog, Stardew Valley, Football Manager, and the Monument Valley series. For apps, there are photo and video editors, as well as options for music, wallpapers, meditation, to do lists, calculators, and more. The big sell here really is games, but don’t overlook the regular apps too.

To grab your free Play Pass subscription, you will head over to Verizon’s site (here) tomorrow, May 25.