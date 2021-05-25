Pixel 3 Again at $160 is Lookin’ at You

I don’t know where all these retailers keep finding brand new Pixel 3 phones after all these years, but they keep listing them at incredible prices. For the third time in a month or so you can grab one for well under $200.

B&H Photo is currently running a DealZone promo on the Clearly White Pixel 3 with 64GB storage for $159.99 after you add it to cart and an extra $10 comes off. If you want to double the storage to 128GB, they have that listed at $199.99.

According to the listing, these are “Verizon Unlocked,” which means they are Verizon units that’ll work on any other carrier. That also likely means the bootloader is locked for those into the hackin’ thing. For 99.9999999% of the world, it means nothing.

Again, this is the smaller Pixel 3, not the Pixel 3 XL. In my opinion, this is the best of the Pixel 3 line and also the best color of the three. In previous deals, the “Not Pink” model was discounted, but now we have Clearly White at just $160. Go for it and get those monthly updates for the rest of 2021.