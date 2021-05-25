Totallee, a maker of very thin phone cases that we here at Droid Life appreciate from time to time, are hosting a sweet little Memorial Day sale. When you use the accompanying coupon code, you’ll take 50% off whatever product you may want. They have iPhone cases, Pixel 5 cases, plus newer Samsung Galaxy cases. All thin. All very nice.

With the 50% off, you can get a Galaxy S21 case for just under $20. Same goes for all of the other cases, regardless of color. Like I said, we use Totallee cases when we leave the house and we like them quite a bit.

Give ’em a look see.