Google’s wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds, are back on sale at $50 off. That discount brings the price down to $129, a price we’ve seen for these buds from time to time, and honestly, that is not too bad at all.

While Pixel Buds got off to what some may call a rocky start in terms of software bugs, Google hasn’t had any issues pushing updates, making them much better as time went on. These days, they’re right up there with wireless buds from Samsung and other makers. And while they may not have ANC, you are getting that slick Google Assistant integration, making them a great pairing with Pixel devices.

