It’s a Day of $250 Off the 256GB Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+

At this point in the life of the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung and its retail partners are giving you few reasons to ever consider 128GB models of the S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra. All involved parties continue to push discounts of these fabulous phones, only the discounts drop prices and get you double the storage without paying extra.

As an example, in a fresh deal that kicked off today, Amazon is running a discount that’ll get you any 128GB model Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra for $100 to $200 off. However, if you instead look at the 256GB variants of each, you’ll get those for the same price as the discounted 128GB phones. That means up to $250 off and all the damn storage.

Here’s the breakdown:

Galaxy S21 256GB ($699 – $150 off)

Galaxy S21+ 256GB ($799 – $250 off)

Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB ($999 – $250 off)

Those are excellent prices on the best phones released in 2021 for Android users. The S21 Ultra is without a doubt the phone for those who want excellence without compromise.

The deal is likely running for the day, but shipping times are already slipping. Get to it.