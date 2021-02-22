Samsung is hosting a solid sale this week over on Amazon, bringing the price of its latest devices down by as much as $250 — if you get upgraded storage. As you can see below, there’s a good list of devices, but there’s one deal in particular we think takes the cake.

This week, you can get the Galaxy S21 Ultra (our review here) with the upgraded 256GB of storage for $999 ($250 off), the same price as the 128GB model at $200 off. No, it doesn’t make any sense for Samsung to price them the same, but as a consumer, you should take full advantage of it. One of the negatives for the S21 Ultra is that starting storage of 128GB, but this deal eliminates that point completely.

The Galaxy S20 FE is also on sale, down by $100 to just $599. That’s a good deal on a phone Samsung fans seem to love. You can also get last year’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $1099 ($200 off), Galaxy Z Flip 5G for $999 ($200 off), and the compact Galaxy S21 for $699 ($100 off).

For all of the links and prices, check below.

