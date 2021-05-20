One of my favorite sets of wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+, are available for just $99 over on Amazon today. That’s $50 off of the usual price. Score!

What makes these buds so darn good? The battery life, for one. These things will last forever, with the specs listing at least 11 hours of nonstop music pumping juice. Ambient Aware is also another highlight of mine. When out and about, you can quickly activate this function to hear your surroundings, which is great for crossing the street or having a conversation with the neighbors across the street.

From what we can currently see, colors available at the discounted price includes the black, red, white, and blue.

Go get ’em.

Cheers Dave!