Apple Music is about to get a big upgrade in the next month and there won’t be a price increase along with it. Apple is bringing lossless audio and Dolby Atmos experiences to subscribers in June.

In the lossless audio department, Apple will use ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) to turn its catalog of more than 75 million songs into the quality “that the artists created in the studio.” All you’ll have to do to turn it on is head into Settings>Music>Audio Quality within the app. From there, you should see several lossless tiers, starting at CD quality. If you want to go full audiophile bro, you’ll want “Hi-Resolution Lossless” at 24 bit at 192kHz.

As for the Dolby Atmos stuff, Apple is bringing support with Spatial Audio in Apple Music. This allows artists to mix their sound so that it hits your speakers and ears from all directions. To start, Apple says there are thousands of songs with Spatial Audio and that they’ll continue to work with artists to add more.

You’ll need to find supported music with the Dolby Atmos tag (see above), and Apple will play it in that format by default on AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip. They are adding a Dolby Atmos playlist right away to help you easily find these tracks.

Again, Apple is rolling out these features to Apple Music subscribers in June with no extra cost.

// Apple