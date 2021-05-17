Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers Get Free ‘Music HD’ Upgrade

Amazon announced this morning that Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers are getting access to Music HD and its library of HD and Ultra HD music content for absolutely free. That’s pretty clutch, considering the service used to cost $12.99/month for Prime customers. This move also came with an overall price drop for those not using Music Unlimited, with Music HD now costing $9.99/month ($7.99/mo for Prime members).

For those not in the know, Music HD offers more than 70 million lossless, HD songs with a depth of 16 bits and sample rate of 44.1kHz. That’s “CD quality,” which I’ve never quite understood, but I’m not a sound scientist or anything. Those who upgrade can also access more than 7 million songs in Ultra HD (better than CD quality), with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz.

Anybody use Amazon over services like YouTube Music and Spotify? This seems like a solid deal.

