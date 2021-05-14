May’s security patch is headed out to owners of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 devices on Verizon, while AT&T has begun pushing the update to the Galaxy S20 family. We assume the S21 lineup is right behind it. Regardless, Samsung continues down this dominant Android update path.

The changelog actually states that there is more to this update than just the May patch. Inside, it’s listed that changes to the Quick Share menu have been made to ensure sharing things to other Android devices is easier. It also says “performance improvements,” but gives no specifics.

Updated software versions

Galaxy S20 : G981USQU2DUDA

: G981USQU2DUDA Galaxy S20+ : G986USQU2DUDA

: G986USQU2DUDA Galaxy S20 Ultra : G988USQU2DUDA

: G988USQU2DUDA Galaxy S21 : G991USQU3AUDB

: G991USQU3AUDB Galaxy S21+ : G996USQU3AUDB

: G996USQU3AUDB Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQU3AUDB

Go get that update!

// Verizon | AT&T