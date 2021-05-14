Those Supposed Pixel 6 Renders: Hot or Not?

3rd-party renders for the Pixel 6 lineup have hit the web and everyone’s abuzz about the design. As you can see in the image above, it’s different and unconventional. However, the current state of Android hardware is rather boring, with most phones kinda looking the same. I think it’s time we see someone get wild.

Because these designs are far from confirmed or official, we want to simply gauge your take on if you think these renders are hot or not. Is that hump way too humpy for you? Is it just the right amount of funky looking to be cool?

Personally, I really like it. I’m not sure what it would be like to put the phone on a flat surface, wireless charger, or in my pocket, but I’m willing to give it a try.

Supposed Pixel 6 Renders: Hot or Not? Hot.

Not. View Results