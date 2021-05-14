Might as Well Grab a Google Home Max for $150

The Google Home Max is still my favorite speaker from Google with its massive sound, goofy look, and quick Assistant. I have a pair in my living room that I use often and really enjoy as the hub of our living space’s smarts.

It’s unfortunate that it was discontinued, but I also get it because the speaker was stupidly expensive and quite old. Thankfully, select retailers are finding stock in their back rooms and putting them up for sale at really nice prices.

At the moment, A4C is selling the Google Home Max with a 25% off code that drops its price to $149.97. Since this speaker started out at $400 and kept that high price for most of its life, I’d say this is a really good deal.

To get Google’s best speaker for that price, hit that link below and use code “SLICK25” at checkout to get 25% off and free shipping.