Google confirmed this week that it is no longer selling the Google Home Max.

The big smart speaker originally launched in 2017 for $399, though, over the years you could find it on sale for good savings. If you own one of these, consider yourself lucky, as they’re still pretty darn good. If you’re in the market for something similar, Google will likely push you to the new Nest Audio which can be paired for a stereo experience.

In a statement released to Engadget, “Existing Google Home Max users shouldn’t worry as they won’t see any change in their service. We’ll continue to offer software updates and security fixes to Google Home Max devices. We’re committed to delivering great sound and whole home audio features across all of our Assistant-enabled products.”

RIP, Home Max!

