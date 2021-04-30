Samsung’s fancy new Galaxy SmartTag+ is now up for sale in the US, available for purchase directly from Samsung or Amazon, though, Amazon’s inventory is essentially wiped out already from what I can tell.

These little tags go directly on an item that you can’t seem to keep track of and they’re pretty awesome. They include AR functionality so you can find lost items using the screen on your phone, while also providing remote control functionality after simple programming. Considering the non-Plus version is $30, the extra $10 seems totally worth it in my eyes.

